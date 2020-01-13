FBI director, attorney general to release findings of NAS Pensacola shooting Monday

NAS Pensacola Shooting

WASHINGTON — Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice on Monday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. announcing the findings of the criminal investigation into the Dec. 6, 2019, shootings at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida which killed three U.S. Service members and wounded eight other Americans.

