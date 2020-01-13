FBI director, attorney general to release findings of NAS Pensacola shooting Monday

(WKRG) -- According to a report from CNN, more than a dozen Saudi servicemen training at US military installations will be expelled from the United States after a review that followed the deadly shooting last month at a Naval Air Station in Pensacola.

The report says the Saudis are not accused of aiding the 21-year-old Saudi Air Force second lieutenant who killed three American sailors in the December shooting, two sources said, but some are said to have connections to extremist movements, according to a person familiar with the situation.