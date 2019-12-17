Community remembers fallen Sailor with candlelight vigil and memorial walk

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Family, friends, classmates and people in the community remembered the local sailor who died protecting others.

On Monday, several gathered at Lakewood High School to remember Mohammed ‘Mo’ Haitham, 19. Haitham died while trying to stop the gunman who attacked Pensacola’s Naval Air Station earlier this month.

“He was the kind of young man who goes out into the world and does selfless service and changes it for the better,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

With candles lit and Haitham’s spirit flowing throughout the Lakewood High School track, many walked and ran two laps in honor of Haitham, including his mom.

“I had to do this in honor of my son,” Evelyn Brady, Haitham’s mom, said.

Haitham was a track star at Lakewood High School. On Monday, his mom did exactly what her son loved, run around the track.

“I was just feeling his presence,” Brady said. “I was feeling the wind and just feeling him running alongside me saying go mama go.”

Brady said she’s thankful for all of the support that was shown Monday night. She says his legacy will live on through the many people he touched.

“I’m proud of that. I’m proud to say that is my son,” Brady said.

Monday would have been Haitham’s 20th birthday. To celebrate his birthday, his family released 20 balloons.

