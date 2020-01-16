Blue Wahoos will wear NAS Pensacola memorial patches this season

NAS Pensacola Shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will honor the victims of the Dec. 6 Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting this season by wearing a memorial patch on their uniforms.

The team will wear patches that say, “We Have The Watch — NAS Pensacola,” with the naval base’s name inside a heart.

The patches were designed by Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Media Director Robbie Harvey and pressed and embroidered by Wings & Things Monogramming.

The patches will be worn over the heart.
These patches are also worn on the uniforms of military members and first responders around a Pensacola.

The Wahoos will start their season April 9, as they take on the Tennessee Smokies.

