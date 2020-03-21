Mostly cloudy Afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! This Morning we woke up to scattered showers across our region with temperatures in the low 60s. The rain chances will stay around 20% this afternoon with a lot of humidity in the forecast. Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! This Morning we woke up to scattered showers across our region with temperatures in the low 60s. The rain chances will stay around 20% this afternoon with a lot of humidity in the forecast.

Good Morning Gulf Coast! This Morning we are waking up to scattered showers across our region with temperatures in the low 60s. The rain chances will stay around 40% until this afternoon and then clear out as we head in the late afternoon. Today we will be mostly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees. A cold front is entering our region and is going to form into a stationary front early tomorrow Morning. Our atmosphere will remain unstable for the next few days with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Tomorrow we will have a 50% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms with a high of 76. On Monday, the stationary front will form into a warm front and life north through our region. There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees. Our rain chances will diminish into Tuesday with a warm and mostly sunny week ahead. We will be back in the mid-80s by Thursday with Mornings in the upper 60s.