Mostly cloudy Afternoon, lingering showers

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! This Morning we woke up to scattered showers across our region with temperatures in the low 60s. The rain chances will stay around 20% this afternoon with a lot of humidity in the forecast.

Today we will be mostly cloudy with a high of 77 degrees. A cold front is entering our region and is going to form into a stationary front early tomorrow Morning. Our atmosphere will remain unstable for the next few days with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Tomorrow we will have a 50% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms with a high of 76.

On Monday, the stationary front will form into a warm front and life north through our region. There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 79 degrees. Our rain chances will diminish into Tuesday with a warm and mostly sunny week ahead. We will be back in the mid-80s by Thursday with Mornings in the upper 60s.