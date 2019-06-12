Cottage Hill Road to be closed east of Japonica Lane

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Beginning Monday morning, June 17, Cottage Hill Road will be closed east of Japonica Lane for three to four weeks during the city drainage project.



Eastbound Cottage Hill Road traffic will be detoured right onto southbound Demetropolis/University Blvd, left onto northeast bound U.S. Highway 90 and left onto northbound Azalea Road back to Cottage Hill Road.



Westbound Cottage Hill Road traffic will be detoured left onto southbound Azalea Road, right onto southwest bound U.S. Highway 90 and then right onto northbound Demetropolis Road back to Cottage Hill Road. Detour signs will be in place.