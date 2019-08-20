Toll opponents urged to attend meeting Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Tolls continue to be an issue of concern for people across the coast. Toll opponents are urged to attend another meeting this week. State Auditor Jim Zeigler sent an email blast Monday urging people to attend a meeting of Mobile County’s Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The MPO meeting is at the GM&O building at 110 Beauregard Street at 10 a.m. On the agenda is the approval of 2020-2023 Transportation Improvement Program. The massive document includes line items that involve the I-10 Mobile River Bridge Project. Zeigler’s email says the plan includes the toll.

