Part 3: The alternative bridge and expressway plan–politics, consensus and Exit 35

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — This is part 3 of a series of reports and the discussion of an alternative Mobile River bridge and expressway plan.

The Common Sense Campaign’s Dr. Lou Campomenosi and Eastern Shore businessman Kevin Spriggs say State Senator Greg Albritton is one of the key opponents against a project that would include massive tolls, like the $6 dollar toll proposed for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project that was killed last year. Albritton is chairman of the Senate Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee. Campomenosi says Albritton has a plan for a similar project and a way to pay for it. But he could be one of the key people who would be able to pave the way for an alternative project to be listened to in Montgomery.

One of the problems with other proposals, says Campomenosi, is bypassing Exit 35 on the Eastern Shore. He says the alternative plan he and Spriggs propose addresses that problem.

The next step for Campomenosi and Spriggs as they continue to try to build consensus for their plan is to get it on the agendas of the city councils of the Eastern Shore in hopes that they will endorse the plan.