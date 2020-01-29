Part 2: Trying to build consensus for an alternative Mobile River bridge and expressway

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Common Sense Campaign’s Dr. Lou Campomenosi and Eastern Shore businessman Kevin Spriggs have proposed an alternative plan for a new Mobile River bridge and an expressway to the Eastern Shore. (see Part 1 for details)

The Eastern Shore Municipal Planning Organization voted to continue discussion about the alternative plan. On the same day, the Mobile MPO heard the presentation but took no action.

Both Spriggs and Campomenosi say they want to build consensus about the plan in order to get state leaders to consider an alternative. We asked if they thought we would ever see the Mobile MPO put such a plan on their agenda and vote on it.

Here is what the leader of the Mobile MPO, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, had to say about it.

Next, we asked how the help the two men could get from Montgomery and what’s next in continuing to build consensus for their plan along the Gulf Coast. See Part 3 here.