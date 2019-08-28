Gov. Ivey sends letter to Mobile and Daphne mayors on Mobile River Bridge project

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey wrote a letter to both Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Daphne Mayor Dane Haygood urging the two mayors to help establish a procurement process with ALDOT for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project. The governor wrote she hopes the two mayors and the respective Metropolitan Planning Organizations can work with ALDOT to find an agreed-upon solution to the bridge challenge.

From Governor Kay Ivey: “The Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project is critical – not only to Mobile and Baldwin Counties, but the entire Gulf Coast Region – and would be important for the continued growth of all of Alabama. The Eastern Shore MPO’s decision today will be to continue exploring all options to move this project forward. My Administration’s goal is to find an agreed-upon plan that both the Mobile and Eastern Shore MPOs can approve. Their support is essential to create a pathway to continue the procurement process.”

Read the full letter here: