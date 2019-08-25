Braves Gold Glove outfielder an All Time BayBear selection

With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23 year run, News-5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.dom.

The selections are based on the player’s or coach’s overall career, not just their time in Mobile. We will reveal members one at a time as the BayBears approach their final game on Sept. 2.



#13

Ender Inciarte OF (2013)

Inciarte made the Philadelphia Phillies roster out of spring training in 2013 and was in uniform (but did not play) in the season opener. He was then reclaimed by Arizona under Rule 5 and was assigned to Mobile where he spent the entire season, batting .281 and appearing in the Southern League All Star Game. He debuted in the big leagues in May, 2014 and spent two seasons in Arizona before being traded to Atlanta where he won three Gold Gloves (2016-2018) and played in the 2017 All Star Game.



Previously named:

General Manager – Bill Shanahan

Bat Boy – Wade Vadakin

Coach- Andy Green

Manager – Turner Ward

#28 Player – Wiki Gonzalez

#27 Player – Nick Ahmed

#26 Player – Sean Burroughs

#25 Player – Tyler Skaggs

#24 Player – Jake Lamb

#23 Player – Jarrod Parker

#21 Player – Khalil Greene

#20 Player – A.J. Pollock

#19 Player – Adam Eaton (Pitcher)

#18 Player – Adam Eaton (Outfield)

#17 Player – Rodrigo Lopez

#16 Player – Gerardo Parra

#15 Player – Wade Miley

#14 Player – David Peralta

