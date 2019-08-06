Breaking News
BREAKING: person hit by a car, killed in Bay Minette

Baldwin County Commission passes resolution on Mobile Bridge Project

Mobile River Bridge

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission voted unanimously to pass a resolution Tuesday in reference to the Mobile River Bridge project.

The resolution states the commission “does not oppose the new bridge” but wants ALDOT to do whatever is necessary to alleviate or greatly reduce tolls. The resolution “strongly encourages that the design and project is appropriate, reasonable and affordable.”

There is a great concern on the proposed toll impacts to Baldwin County citizens as well as retailers and businesses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories