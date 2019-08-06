Baldwin County Commission passes resolution on Mobile Bridge Project

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Commission voted unanimously to pass a resolution Tuesday in reference to the Mobile River Bridge project.
The resolution states the commission “does not oppose the new bridge” but wants ALDOT to do whatever is necessary to alleviate or greatly reduce tolls. The resolution “strongly encourages that the design and project is appropriate, reasonable and affordable.”
There is a great concern on the proposed toll impacts to Baldwin County citizens as well as retailers and businesses.