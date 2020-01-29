A New Plan: Alternative ideas for a Mobile River Bridge and Expressway

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — In the past few weeks, many of you have heard about an alternative plan for a new Mobile River Bridge along with an idea to create an expressway across Mobile Bay. The new plan would replace the $2.1b plan that died last year.

The new plan proposed by the Common Sense Campaign’s Dr. Lou Campomenosi and Eastern Shore businessman Kevin Spriggs would see the cost of the project almost cut in half. Along with the bridge, their proposal includes construction of an expressway to be build along the same route and in between the lanes of the current I-10 Bayway. All existing routes would remain open with no tolls.

Recently, the Eastern Shore Municipal Planning Organization voted to continue the discussion of the alternative expressway concept. The Mobile MPO heard a presentation about it from Spriggs but took no action.

Last August, Governor Kay Ivey declared the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway project ‘dead,’ after the Eastern Shore MPO voted to remove it from its short-term plan.

We wanted to hear more about the less expensive alternative plan and recently sat down with the men hoping to find consensus on it.

The first question we had was, given the contentious nature of state leaders when the prior project was declared dead, how do they hope to get the Governor and the Alabama Department of Transportation to listen to details about a new plan?

The person Dr. Campomenosi is talking about is State Senator Greg Albritton of Atmore. He is a member of the Mobile Legislative delegation and is Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Both Campomenosi and Spriggs suggest Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth may also be open to listening to an alternative idea for the bridge project. Ainsworth was vocal in his opposition to $6 tolls as well.

Next, we asked: Do you expect the Mobile Municipal Planning Organization to eventually put an alternate plan on their agenda and vote on it?

