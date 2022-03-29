MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced that Zeigler Boulevard, from Schillinger Road to Cody Road has reopened in both directions.

The mayor says the area has gone from a two-lane road to a five-lane road which includes new turning lanes, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks have been installed. The project was a part of a larger, multi-year widening project on Zeigler Blvd that will run from Schillinger Rd to Forest Hill Drive.

The mayor said the idea is to help alleviate traffic congestion and create a safer environment for motorists and pedestrians.

The city posted a drone video of the newly paved Zeigler Blvd. Click here if you wish to see it.