MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Mobile have announced that Zeigler Boulevard will be closed for the next five months for construction.

The road closure will happen starting today, June 6, and will be between Cody Road and University Boulevard. Officials said this road closure is required in order to complete roadway and drainage construction as well as utility relocation.

A detour is set up on Old Shell Road, which drivers can access on Cody Road or University Boulevard. Trucks and oversized vehicles will not be allowed in the closed sections of Zeigler Boulevard. These vehicles will have to take the detour provided on Old Shell Road.

Officials also said that all construction is weather-permitting, meaning some work may be delayed or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather. It is asked that drivers keep watch for construction workers and equipment that will be entering and exiting the road.