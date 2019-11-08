MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Thursday, November 7th, a Youthful Offender Status hearing for Marco Perez took place at Government Plaza.

Attorney Jason Darley told News 5 he has to put in an official order for youthful offender status, and that is what he did at the hearing Thursday afternoon.

Darley said this is what happens when a person applies for youthful offender status and what happened on Thursday was a status hearing.

Marco Perez is charged with capital murder for killing Mobile Police Officer Sean Tuder in January of this year. Tuder was shot and killed while working undercover in West Mobile. Perez was 19 at the time of the shooting.

Darley said the court will determine whether or not Perez is granted youthful offender status at a hearing on December 18th.

