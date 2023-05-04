MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting and injuring five people during a high school football game at Ladd Peebles Stadium in 2021 was in court Thursday.

Hezekiah Belfon previously asked to be tried as a youthful offender because he was 19 when he fired his gun four times into a crowd at the Vigor-Williamson game in October 2021.

Judge Charlie Graddick denied that request and Belfon will be tried as an adult.

Belfon was on Mobile Police Department’s most wanted list for about five months, until he was arrested in Florida in March of last year.

Belfon’s lawyer, Yancey Burnett, suggests that he fired shots in self-defense because a group of about 15 people were allegedly attacking him.

Burnett also says Belfon didn’t believe he was guilty and left town because he was worried about retaliation.

“Look, the law is pretty clear… You have a right to defend yourself,” said Burnett. “He was actually retreating at the time of the shooting and by retreating, I mean he is literally walking away. He is walking out of Ladd Stadium. He’s trying to leave, and he’s attacked.”

Prosecutors say Belfon’s actions are by definition a mass shooting and say he could have killed a lot of people.

“We do seek to negotiate settlement in cases that will hold offenders accountable,” said Mobile County District Attorney, Keith Blackwood. “This is certainly a very egregious accusation and so it’s something that if it does settle, it will involve significant prison time but if not, then we are going to do everything we can do to be prepared to go to trial.”

A second suspect, Jai Scott, is also seeking youthful offender status. He was also supposed to appear in court Thursday but his hearing was postponed until June 27th.

“The facts in the case is undisputed that Jai Scott had no gun and did not shoot,” said Scott’s lawyer, Dennis Knizley. “His circumstances were totally different from the codefendant.”

Belfon is facing five attempted murder charges as well as an unrelated charge of receiving stolen property for having a stolen gun months before the shooting at Ladd.

Scott is also facing five attempted murder charges.

A disposition date for Belfon’s case has been set for June 29th.