MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over a dozen pediatric patients at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital marked the end of their cancer treatment with a special celebration.

The children rang a bronze bell in a ceremony with their parents and loved ones in attendance.

“Seeing patients who were once so sick come back and ring the bell as their victory against cancer is such a joy to us,” said Hamayun Imran, M.D.

The ceremony is held every September as part of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. According to a release from USA Health, one in 260 children and teenagers will be diagnosed with cancer each year in the United States.

Pediatric cancers are the leading cause of death from disease in children, according to the American Cancer Society.