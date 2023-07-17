DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of kids have fish stories of their own and memories to last a lifetime. Today was the 65th annual Roy Martin Young Anglers Tournament on Dauphin Island. High winds created choppy conditions on the water so it was a rough day of fishing for some. The tournament brings families from around the region to compete for prizes for whoever brings in the biggest fish in dozens of categories. This event always precedes the annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. Organizers say the tournament for kids helps shape the next generation of fishermen.

“You know, the kids start off here fishing this term and then move up and go, come fish, that deep sea fishing rodeo with this next week. And so, yeah, it’s important year after year. I started fishing when I was a little kid and then eventually became an actual member,” said Matt Glass with the Fishing Rodeo. Dozens come together to make it happen.

“And we love to be a part of the local community because that’s part of the fabric of who we are. And we’re honored to be a part of this event because it supports all the local students, all the local kids coming out families to be a part of this,” said Event Sponsor Jack Fiscus with Baldwin Heating and Cooling. The kids also did their part to contribute to science. Fish collected Saturday were studied by students with the University of South Alabama and Dauphin Island Sea Lab. The fish collected over the next two weekends helps scientists look at the health of fish populations over a long period of time.