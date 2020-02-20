Yellowhammer Coffee to give free drinks to officers Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Yellowhammer Coffee wants to send a message to local law enforcement that their commitment and sacrifice to this community is truly appreciated.

All three locations will be serving up free drinks Thursday to officers and first responders in uniform.

Thursday marks two years since MPD Officer Justin Billa was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Yellowhammer says if people in the community want to get involved, just let them know at any location. You can contribute to a gift card that will be used to buy drinks for officers throughout the day.

Here’s the schedule for Thursday, according to Yellowhammer’s Facebook page:

LATEST POSTS: