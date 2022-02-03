MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The first Mardi Gras parade in Mobile in two years will roll in just eight days, but people are already getting in the spirit, by continuing something born from the pandemic, Yardi Gras.

Stacy Wellborn’s home may look like a galaxy far, far away, but it’s much closer to downtown Mobile. “Columns turned into lightsabers, and then, of course, we’ll do stars all over the house,” said Wellborn. “Star Wars theme for Mobile Porch Parade 2022.”

Wellborne is decorating for Yardi Gras, but she’s also one of the co-founders of the Mobile Porch Parade.

“I think it’s a new tradition that brings Mardi Gras to all of our streets, not just the downtown streets. Mobile Porch parade really allows neighborhoods to come alive with Mardi Gras,” said Wellborn.

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic halted all parades from rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile. Hundreds of people across the region instead brought the floats home, decorating their homes and encouraging people to drive through the streets of Mobile and surrounding areas to see the familiar Mardi Gras sights.

This year, coronavirus has not canceled any parades, but health experts have warned those who are older and immunocompromised to avoid large crowds.

“What last year did for decorating for Mardi Gras, made it so much bigger with the idea of the float pieces, and then people got really creative with making their own large-scale decorations. We want to continue to see people do that. Show off their creativity,” said Wellborn.

They hope this becomes something Mobilians will continue for years to come.

“We want this to become the Mardi Gras tradition of driving through neighborhoods looking at Mardi Gras lights,” said Wellborn.

The Mobile Porch Parade will be releasing this year’s map Friday, February 11, so people can drive around and look at all the decorations out this year. You can find the map here. They say more than 100 already signed up to participate. This year, The CORE Project will benefit from the Mobile Porch Parade’s efforts.