Xfinity WiFi Hotspot Network open for Hurricane Sally impacted residents for Free

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Comcast is working diligently to restore Phone, Internet, and TV in the impacted area of Hurricane Sally. To relieve the stress of not having internet Comcast has opened the HotSpot Network for free for those impacted by Hurricane Sally.

Unedited News Release

As Hurricane Sally moves towards the Gulf Coast, Comcast has taken several precautionary measures to ensure it is best equipped to respond to the hurricane’s potential impact in the communities it serves.

Preparations include staging emergency generators and fuel trucks, as well as bringing in additional technical and network restoration teams that are ready to be deployed as the storm’s path becomes clearer.



Comcast’s goal is to work to restore any services impacted for customers as quickly as possible and as soon as it is safe for employees to do so. Emergency management procedures dictate that power must be restored first and Comcast must receive clearance that it is safe for its crews to begin any restoration work.

If Comcast services are down in an area because of a power outage, local power must be restored before video, phone and internet services can begin working again. In some cases, customers may have power back but not their Xfinity services, because commercial power has not been restored to the Comcast network in their area.

Free Xfinity WiFi Hotspot Network Open

To help residents and emergency personally stay connected ahead, during and after the storm, Comcast’s network of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout the potentially impacted areas are available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

Comcast opened its network across the country at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, and has already committed to keeping it open through the end of the year.

For a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks and businesses, visit Xfinity.com/wifi. Once in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.

Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords, and they will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future. Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours.

Customer Tips

Customers should plug TV’s, modems and cable boxes into a surge protector to protect them from damage in case of lightning or a sudden power outage.

If customers have electricity but Xfinity services have not yet come back on, Comcast recommends that customers restart or reset devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

Customers should always stay clear of downed power and cable lines in the interest of safety.

The most effective way to get outage updates and information about Comcast services is to visit Xfinity.com/MyAccount or access the Xfinity My Account app from any secure, internet-enabled mobile device.

For more information, customers can chat online with an agent, visit stormready.xfinity.com or connect with Comcast on Twitter at @ComcastCares

