WWE LIVE returns to the Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Superstars of Monday Night RAW are set for a WWE LIVE event at the Mobile Civic Center Arena on August 25. See Seth Rollins defend the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin! Plus, RAW Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss and many more!
Talent lineup includes:
Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion
Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion
Samoa Joe, WWE United States Champion
AJ Styles, WWE Superstar
Alexa Bliss, WWE Superstar
Braun Strowman, WWE Superstar
*Talent subject to change.
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 21 AT 10 A.M.
TICKET PRICES: $15, $25, $35, $50, $65, $95, $100
Superstar Experience Packages featuring meet & greet, souvenir chair and exclusive merchandise available!
Tickets and Superstar Experience Packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office.