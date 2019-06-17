WWE LIVE returns to the Mobile Civic Center

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Superstars of Monday Night RAW are set for a WWE LIVE event at the Mobile Civic Center Arena on August 25. See Seth Rollins defend the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin! Plus, RAW Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch, Braun Strowman, “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss and many more!

Talent lineup includes:

Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion

Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion

Samoa Joe, WWE United States Champion

AJ Styles, WWE Superstar

Alexa Bliss, WWE Superstar

Braun Strowman, WWE Superstar

*Talent subject to change.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 21 AT 10 A.M.

TICKET PRICES: $15, $25, $35, $50, $65, $95, $100

Superstar Experience Packages featuring meet & greet, souvenir chair and exclusive merchandise available!

Tickets and Superstar Experience Packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office.

