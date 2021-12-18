Wreaths Across America events in Pensacola, Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people from around our region will be paying their respects to veterans who’ve passed away. There will be ceremonies in Pensacola and Mobile in conjunction with Wreaths Across America Saturday.

According to a news release “The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.”

Wreath laying at Barrancas National Cemetery starts at 8 this morning. In Mobile, a Wreaths Across America event starts at 11 this morning at Mobile National Cemetery. Both events will have volunteers putting wreaths at headstones and reading veteran names aloud.