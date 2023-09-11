MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A bumpy ride drivers have faced for years in Mobile is about to get a little smoother following Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

A plan to repair the railroad crossing at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Tennessee Street will be introduced to the agenda.

“This railroad has got to be the worst track to cross in Mobile,” resident Steven Ponquientte said.

Poniquientte said he has to come to a complete stop every time he gets to the crossing and for those who are not from the area, he feels bad seeing them crash through the tracks.

“Hub caps come off; tires are blown; rims are damaged, so somebody needs to do something about this,” Poniquientte said.

After 20 years of neighborhood complaints, those plans to fix the crossing are finally coming into effect by partnering with the Alabama Export railroad company.

City engineer Nick Amberger said the city does not own the railroad tracks, but when it comes to railroad crossings with city roads, they can help out.

“We’re able to bring the crossing to a higher standard,” Amberger said.

Plans for reconstruction include replacing the wood laid across the road with concrete.

“It will become a sturdy concrete crossing where it won’t sink or creek or crack for years to come,” District 2 council member William Carroll said.

After being introduced in Tuesday’s meeting, council will be required to hold on the topic until the next meeting per council rules. If approved, it is projected to cost $44,000 and construction could begin as early as October.