Worlds of Opportunity teaches students about career opportunities

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The tenth annual Worlds of Opportunity is underway at the Mobile Civic Center. The Southwest Alabama Workforce Development Council puts on the career expo every year.

On Wednesday and Thursday, nearly 8,000 eighth-graders will meet with representatives from more than 120 companies in different industries to see what they do. Organizers are targeting eighth-graders before they enter high school.

“Come ninth and tenth grade they’re choosing pathways on how to get through high school, whether it’s a signature academy or dual enrollment. We feel like because of some of the opportunities they have to do some of those things in high school that eighth grade is an important time to see it all and really align what we’re showing off with the workforce demands in our region,” said Josh Duplantis, SAWDC Alabama Works Executive Director.

The expo is for eighth-graders, but on Wednesday afternoon there is an opportunity for high school seniors as well. The expo will be open to area high school seniors from 3-5:30 p.m. to give them the opportunity to meet with potential employers. A $1,000 scholarship will be given out.