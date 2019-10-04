World’s largest cargo plane lands at Brookley Aeroplex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The largest cargo plane in the world landed at Brookley Aeroplex in Mobile around 11:00 o’clock Friday morning.

Antonov Airlines AN-124

News 5 spoke to the Ukranian company who owns the plane, Antonov Airlines, told reporters the plane is the AN-124. While the company says it does make a larger plane, the AN-225 which is based on the AN-124 design, this is not it.

According to Antonov Airlines, it was the first operator to offer the AN-124, also known as ‘Ruslan’ to the commercial market. The plane was originally designed as a military transporter. On its website, the company says the plane has a ‘kneeling’ capability and is fitted with a system of overhead cranes and an onboard winch. The company says these features have helped keep the AN-124 leading outsized and heavy air cargo for nearly three decades.

AN-124 at Brookley Aeroplex

The company said the plane is either picking up or dropping off cargo.

