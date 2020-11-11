‘World-famous’ baseball circus coming to Hank Aaron Stadium, one Mobilian to be selected to perform with team

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Savannah Bananas are set to have its world-famous baseball circus perform at Hank Aaron Stadium on March 26, 2021.

The show is set to bring its own crazy version of the baseball experience with BananaBall, “a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, no walks, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one on one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game,” as described in a press release.

The Bananas plan to go up against their rivals, the Party Animals. “The rosters for both teams will be filled by independent players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the Spring series,” says Jared Orton with the Savannah Bananas. Plus, one Mobilian has a chance to earn a spot on the Bananas.

“I think I speak for all Mobilians when I say it’s an honor to see Mobile selected as host of the Savannah Bananas One City World Tour this spring,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Our community has so many ties to baseball history, and we are truly excited about the opportunity to bring this unique and wildly entertaining take on America’s oldest pastime to Hank Aaron Stadium.”

Fans interest in watching the Savannah Bananas at Hank Aaron Stadium on March 26 should visit www.thesavannahbananas.com/onecityworldtour and join the Ticket Priority List or get information on outings for their group, organization, or business.

LATEST STORIES: