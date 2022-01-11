City officials working to end youth violence in the City of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police and city officials are working to find new ways to combat youth violence.

We’ve seen several young people arrested for violent crimes recently in the city.

To help combat the violence in the city, they are looking to hire someone to serve as a youth violence prevention coordinator to address gun violence in the city. The city wants to hire James Dickson to serve as the youth violence prevention coordinator.

Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste believes Dickson is the right person for the position.

“He’s been a long-time partner with the Mobile Police Department, he’s served as an educator, he’s also served as a member of the Mobile County Health Department, as well as currently employed by the CDC,” said Battiste.

Battiste said there was an increase in violence in the city of Mobile last year, and the youth coordinator will be a tool to help try to prevent and reduce violence.

“His goal will be to try to make sure he is constantly looking at those individuals and giving us some early warning signs that maybe we can intervene sooner before an incident occurs,” said Battiste.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson previously announced his plans to allocate $5.1 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to education programs and technology to help curb gun violence. $65,000 of that money will be used for the youth coordinator position.

“We wanted to make sure we continued our focus as it related to youth violence. A youth violence coordinator will assist us in our ability to continue to manage the programs that we’ve already had in place, but also enhance and improve new programing, things that we’re looking to try and do with the Mobile County Public School System to serve as a pre-emptive strike to addressing gun violence in our community,” said Battiste.

The resolution to hire Dickson was just introduced to the city council Tuesday Jan. 10, it will be on the agenda next week for the city council to approve this position.