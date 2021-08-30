Workers pull trucker from semi after tornado topples 18-wheeler

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — The tornado that ripped through Saraland knocked over an 18-wheeler that was docking at China Doll/Dixie Lily Foods. This was just one example of how Alabama’s Gulf Coast continues to endure the wrath of Hurricane Ida.

“It was extremely loud. The roof ripping off, the truck fell over, metal everywhere,” said Will Parker, the company’s vice president.

He says he and a coworker ran out to the parking lot once they realized the truck went down.

“Adrenaline just kicks in and you do what you have to do and call 911 and get up here,” he said. “Just in a lot of pain, he was trapped with his seatbelt. It fell on the driver’s side of the truck, just couldn’t get out. We just wanted to get him out as fast as we could and get him some help.”

The heavy winds also ripped part of the roof of the facility and destroyed a portion of the outer wall, leaving a gaping hole in the building.

Repair crews say a temporary wall and roof will be up in the next couple of days, but the permanent repair will take “several weeks.”

Parker says this has caused some minor supply chain issues but shouldn’t drastically impact operations.