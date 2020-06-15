Women, Infants, and Children program income guideline changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Income Eligibility Guidelines for the Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) program special supplement nutrition program will see changes on Monday, June 15, 2020. The Alabama Department of Public Health uses income eligibility guidelines to determine a person applying participation in the WIC program.

Mobile County Health Department said those participating in WIC program receive free nutrition education and breastfeeding peer counseling support. Optionally included in the WIC program is three months of nutritious food benefits for each qualified family member.

Requirements to qualify for WIC must be a pregnant woman, a woman who is breastfeeding, a woman who just had a baby, or the parent or guardian of a child less than five years of age. Families already receiving Medicaid, SNAP (previously known as Food Stamps), or Family Assistance (previously known as TANF or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families) already meet the requirements for WIC.

See the list below to see whether your family qualifies (note: for pregnant women, count each unborn baby in the family size):

Family Size: 1, Annual: $23,606, Monthly: $1,968, Weekly: $454

Family Size: 2, Annual: $31,894, Monthly: $2,658, Weekly: $614

Family Size: 3, Annual: $40,182, Monthly: $3,349, Weekly: $773

Family Size: 4, Annual: $48,470, Monthly: $4,040, Weekly: $933

Family Size: 5, Annual: $56,758, Monthly: $4,730, Weekly: $1,092

Family Size: 6, Annual: $65,046, Monthly: $5,421, Weekly: $1,251

Family Size: 7, Annual: $73,334, Monthly: $6,112, Weekly: $1,411

Family Size: 8, Annual: $81,622, Monthly: $6,802, Weekly: $1,570

For more information call MCHD at 251-690-8829 or visit www.mchd.org and look for WIC under the “service” tab.

