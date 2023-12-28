MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are searching for four women accused of attacking a woman and stealing her purse and hair extensions.

Officers were called to Woodside Apartments — 5089 Government Blvd. — around 2 a.m. Tuesday for a robbery report, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

Photo illustration by News 5 (featuring hair extensions image, ©toloren from Getty images via Canva.com)

Officers arrived and found that a woman had allegedly fought with four women she knew.

The women then “assaulted” the woman before stealing her purse and hair extensions, the news release said.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

INCIDENT LOCATION: