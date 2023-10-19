MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was robbed by her ex-boyfriend outside of her apartment Friday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police officers were called to Summer Trace Apartments Friday at 10:35 a.m. for a domestic violence complaint involving a robbery.

Officers arrived at the complex and found that the victim’s ex-boyfriend had approached her, forcibly took her phone, and pulled out a gun on her.

The victim’s brother tried to intervene, but the ex-boyfriend threatened him. The ex-boyfriend then left the complex on foot. No one was reported injured.

Officers said this is an ongoing investigation.

