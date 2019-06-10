Woman’s car window shot out in apparent drive-by shooting in Eight Mile

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman in Eight Mile says her car window was shot out over the weekend in what she describes as a drive-by shooting on North Shelton Beach Road.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Shirley Dickens says she and her husband heard gunshots getting louder as if someone was in a car shooting out the window.

One bullet shattered the back window of Dickens’ car. They found several more in their yard.

Dickens is shaken up, but she is glad none of the bullets went through her home and no one got hurt.

“It scared me so much. I’m still having trouble sleeping at night because of it because my bedroom is right inside there you know,” said Dickens.

We reached out to Prichard Police for more information on the investigation. We have not yet heard back.