MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.

Police said the woman left her car running in front of her home while she went inside. That’s when the unidentified suspect allegedly took her car and left.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information in reference to this incident is urged to call the MPD at (251) 208-1700.