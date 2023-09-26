MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots at his girlfriend and kicked in her door, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Montribault Drive for a report of a “domestic dispute.” They arrived and found that the woman’s boyfriend had assaulted her and fired shots at her while she was near a neighbor’s house.

The boyfriend then left the scene, but he returned an hour later and allegedly kicked in the door. Officers arrived back at the home and arrested Roylando Rhodes-Chapman, 29.