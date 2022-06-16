MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman who alleged that she was raped by a Spring Hill College soccer player gave a statement to WKRG News 5 after a Mobile jury found the accused not guilty on all three counts.

Audrey Cox, former student at SHC, has responded to the not guilty verdict that Vassil Kokali was given. Kokali faced charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree burglary, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Kokali was found not guilty of all charges in court Thursday, June 16.

We do not typically identify victims in rape cases, but Cox has spoken out and done interviews with WKRG in the past about the allegations.

I believe a miscarriage of justice has happened with today’s verdict. I want to thank District Attorney Ashley Rich and everyone at the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office for their belief in pursuing justice on my behalf. For all victims of rape and sexual assault, coming forward is incredibly difficult. I am grateful to those who have supported me in this process. This verdict will make it more difficult for survivors of abuse to come forward.” Audrey Cox

Cox also filed a lawsuit against the college in April 2022 after she alleged they failed to provide basic security measures. The lawsuit alleges Spring Hill College failed to maintain working locks on its residence hall doors which resulted in Cox’s March 12, 2021 attack. The lawsuit also alleges the school’s lax security was well-known on and around campus.