MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman wanted for allegedly sexually abusing two children was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail early Monday morning.

Mobile Police asked for the public’s help to find 34-year-old Amanda Carroll after a grand jury indicted her on several counts of child sex abuse and sodomy.

Jail records show Carroll was booked on Monday, August 8, at 1:13 a.m.

Carroll is the second arrest in this case. Police also charged 34-year-old Decarius Evans, who was already booked on other charges when he was indicted on counts of rape, sex abuse and sodomy.

Investigators said the alleged abuse happened in 2021.