VIDEO: Woman wanted for smashing MPD cruiser window during Sunday protest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the woman who shattered the window of a police cruiser during Sunday’s protest downtown over the death of George Floyd.

News 5 cameras captured the woman using a bat to shatter the front passenger window of the vehicle. It happened as police tried to prevent the protesters from getting onto I-10. Officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

MPD says the woman is wanted for her active role of willful destruction of city property. She had a red bandana, but it was around her neck and not covering her face.

The protests in Mobile were part of a growing “I Can’t Breathe” movement demanding justice for the death of Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

George Floyd, seen here in a security uniform, and Derek Chauvin once worked at the same nighthclub, El Nuevo Rodeo in Minneapolis.

Derek Chauvin, the officer caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Protesters across the country want the other officers involved in the incident to be criminally charged as well.

The vast majority of people who showed up for Sunday’s protest in Mobile were peaceful. There was also a peaceful vigil in Cathedral Square where people gathered and counted off each second that Floyd was pinned: 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

MPD Chief Lawrence Battiste and Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber made themselves available throughout the protest to maintain an open dialogue with the community as people voiced their concerns.

