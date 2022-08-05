MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department confirmed they are looking for a woman and charged another man in connection to a “sexual abuse incident” involving two juveniles in 2021 according to a release from MPD Friday afternoon.

According to the release, a grand jury released indicted Amanda Carroll and she currently has active warrants for the following:

two counts of sodomy in the first degree

sodomy in the second degree

sexual abuse in the first degree

sexual abuse in the second degree

sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old

Decarius Evans, 34, was also indicted and charged with the following on July 8:

two counts of sodomy first degree

sodomy in the second degree

sexual abuse in the first degree

sexual abuse in the second degree

two counts of rape in the first degree

rape in the second degree

distribution of drugs to a minor

Evans was already in Metro Jail at the time of these indictments and has been booked on these charges, according to the release. According to the MPD Jail log, Evans was arrested on June 17 with three domestic violence charges.

If anyone has any information or knows the whereabouts of Carroll, you are urged to call the MPD at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.