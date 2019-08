PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is asking for help to find a woman wanted for questioning in a 2015 homicide.

Police say Andrea Danielle Thomas is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide of Derrick Anthony Harris which happened in the area of Allenby St & Birmingham St. on July 24, 2015.

If you know where Andrea Thomas is, you are asked to call your local authorities or contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.