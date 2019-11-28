Woman wanted for financially exploiting eldery person now in custody

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Citronelle Police say a woman wanted on charges of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person first degree is now in custody.

The department announced Wednesday they were searching for Jennifer Anne Mizelle.

Citronelle Police say she was taken to get medical attention at Mobile Infirmary when she was taken into custody.

Police say Mizelle is known to prey upon elderly men and is known to extort significant amounts of money from them.

