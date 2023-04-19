MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman who has been diagnosed with stage four cancer is walking across the country on a healing journey.

Edie Sundby said, “Once you start walking, you become addicted.” She takes life one step at a time. “I walk eight to 10 to 11 miles every day,” said Sundby.

She’s walking the Old Spanish Trail in segments. The trail starts in California and ends in Saint Augustine Florida, which is a total of more than 2,800 miles. The most recent leg of her trek started in Texas.

Sundby said, “Now for this walk, I started on February the fifth. I have walked 408 miles to Mobile and it’s taken me 47 days.”

This isn’t Sundby’s first time lacing up her boots for a long walk. “When I was diagnosed with stage four cancer, one of the ways I healed is I walked a 1,600-mile mission trail through Mexico and California,” said Sundby.

She was diagnosed with cancer in her throat, liver, and groin among other places. Sundby wrote a book about her experience on the Mission Trail. She said, “You never really over stage four cancer. It kind of keeps coming back. But what you do is you have to transcend it. And when I say I’m over it, I mean transcend it. You soar above it. And one of the ways I soar above it is by walking.”

She said that walking has given her a new perspective. Sundby said, “You don’t see anything when you’re driving, you don’t see anything. And you see everything when you’re walking.”

While such a long hike may seem intimidating, Sundby said that it goes by in a flash.

“The first three miles is in an hour. You will walk about three miles an hour and you’re just filled with the glory of everything you’re seeing,” said Sundby.

While Sundby is stopping for now, she plans to continue her walk once the weather cools down.