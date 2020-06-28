Woman turns herself into Metro Jail after allegedly shooting man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is likely facing charges after she allegedly shot a man in an argument. Mobile Police say Saturday morning at about 7 they responded to a call on Victory Drive at Halls Mill Road for a person shot.

They found a man lying on the road who said he’d been shot in his vehicle after an argument with a woman he knows. Police say the victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

Police say the woman was found at Metro Jail trying to turn herself in. The case will be presented to a grand jury. This incident was near Hart’s Chicken on Dauphin Island Parkway and one of two shootings reported by Mobile Police Saturday morning.

