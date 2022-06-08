MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old was arrested after officers believed she tried to persuade a man to murder another person and those living in their home.

Marrenne Marshall, 19, was charged with criminal solicitation after officers were granted a warrant for her arrest. Officers investigated Marshall after she was suspected of trying to persuade a man to shoot several people in a home at the 6600 block of Valdez Court.

Officers were initially called to the home for “suspicious circumstances,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Once they had enough evidence, a warrant for Marshall’s arrest was granted by the District Attorney’s Office.

Marshall tried to get the man to shoot the victim and anyone inside their home. No one was injured and Marshall was booked into the Metro Jail Wednesday, June 8.