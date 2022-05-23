MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials determined that a woman was shot after threatening another woman with a hammer on Friday, May 20.

Officers were called to a home on Morganthau Drive around 6:15 p.m. after one woman was shot in the leg. Through their investigation, officers discovered that the victim and the subject knew each other and had been in a verbal argument previously.

The subject showed up at the victim’s home with a hammer and tried to hit the victim’s mother. The victim grabbed a gun and fired a round of shots. The shots struck the subject and she was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There are no pending charges at this time but police said this is an ongoing investigation.