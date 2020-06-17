Woman thanks Mobile police officers after they help with flat tire

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman is thanking Mobile police officers after she says they helped her change a flat tire on I-10 overnight.

Mary Brown was driving through Mobile when she got a flat tire on I-10. Brown says she is disabled and had to call for help.





Pictures of the officers and tow truck driver assisting Brown with her flat tire

She says the two officers who arrived to help, Officer Elizabeth Coombe and Officer James Mistrot, were wonderful. Brown says she wanted to recognize them, and the tow truck driver for their help and kindness.

