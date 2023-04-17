ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman causing multiple injuries, including broken ribs, according to a news release from the Atmore Police Department.

The release said Ronald Coley, 35 of Mobile, drove the woman from Mobile to Atmore on April 7. Once the two arrived, Coley allegedly became angry and dragged the woman into a lot where he sexually and physically assaulted her. Coley ran from the scene and the woman drove back to Mobile, according to the release.

The woman went to a hospital in Mobile where it was found she had three broken ribs and severe bruising on her neck, arms, legs and abdomen.

Officers were able to get an arrest warrant for Coley for first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, second-degree domestic violence, assault domestic violence – strangulation and interference with a domestic violence emergency call. Coley received the interference call because he threw the woman’s phone in the woods before he fled the scene.

Atmore police officers and Chickasaw police officers worked together to arrest Coley on April 11. Coley is in the Escambia County Detention Center.