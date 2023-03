The Mobile Police Department said the woman died. This is now an active homicide investigation. No further details are available at this time.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a woman was found with a “life-threatening” gunshot wound after a shooting on Partridge Street Thursday night.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital. No one is in custody as this time.

