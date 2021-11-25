Woman strangled during robbery, Mobile Police say

Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police responded to a report of robbery at Inn Town Suites Nov. 24 in Mobile.

Police determined that the robbery happened inside a vehicle, after a man agreed to give a woman a ride to a hotel. 

Once they arrived at the hotel, the man strangled the woman, and threatened to shoot her if she did not give him her belongings. The woman managed to get out of the vehicle, while the man drove off, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to the release.

